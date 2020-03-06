Event: Thicc Beats At The Clevelander Hotel

Miami Music Week is just around the corner, and we will be hosting a party with the Deep Tech LA and Docka Records crews for a dual-label showcase at the Clevelander hotel. Our lineup consists of some of the finest selectors in house and techno, and even features our very own editor Kane. Tickets are on sale now, and space is limited.

Event details:

Tuesday, March 17.

2 PM – 10 PM

C-Leve Rooftop, Clevelander Hotel

1020 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, Florida 33139

Lineup

Umber Bandi-ville

Kane

DJ IDeaL

Lady Verse

Exodus

REDUX SAINTS

Deep Tribe

XENAA

Charles D

Grab your tickets here.