Event: Thicc Beats At The Clevelander Hotel
We are throwing a party and you're coming with
Miami Music Week is just around the corner, and we will be hosting a party with the Deep Tech LA and Docka Records crews for a dual-label showcase at the Clevelander hotel. Our lineup consists of some of the finest selectors in house and techno, and even features our very own editor Kane. Tickets are on sale now, and space is limited.
Event details:
Tuesday, March 17.
2 PM – 10 PM
C-Leve Rooftop, Clevelander Hotel
1020 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, Florida 33139
Lineup
Umber Bandi-ville
Kane
DJ IDeaL
Lady Verse
Exodus
REDUX SAINTS
Deep Tribe
XENAA
Charles D
Grab your tickets here.