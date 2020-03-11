Flume, Toro Y Moi Release Indie Drum & Bass Collab "The Difference'

Flume and Toro Y Moi release their new collaboration with new ideas from both.

Toro Y Moi & Flume Joyce Kim

Flume & Toro Y Moi have released their collaboration “The Difference.” A collaboration that on the surface feels a little odd, they manage to make this work, expanding beyond both of their sonic palates into a lush and fun blend of indie and drum and bass.

The track is out now on Future Classic, with Toro Y Moi’s voice carrying the tune over their chill drum and bass production. The track is eerily 2 minutes and 20 seconds long, the exact limit on uploads for Twitter, so there does seem to be a push to make this bite sized and easy to digest.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“We made this song between a day at my place in L.A. and a day at Chaz’s spot in Oakland,” Flume says in a statement. “This was our first time working together, I’ve been a Toro Y Moi fan for a while. His song ‘Talamak’ is a longtime favorite. I listened to that one a lot when I first started Flume as a project.”

Watch the visualizer below.