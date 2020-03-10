Free Download: Rinse Miles Ellis' Raw House Track "Grind 8" Ahead of EP On Integrity Records

For those who like your house music stripped down and filled with straight-up grooves, add Miles Ellis to your watch list. The young Phoenix, Arizona producer has recently come to acclaim by throwing down raw house tracks ripped straight from the DAW. Fairly fresh on the scene, he's cut his teeth on beat making competitions, and is planning to make 2020 a breakout year.

On the topic of Miles' plans for 2020, later this week he'll have an EP coming out on Integrity Records that you've got to check out. The Pier EP features four house tracks, each of which are absolute head bangers. To promote the March 13th release of his EP, Miles has given us exclusive rights to a free bonus track, titled "Grind 8" that gives you a good idea why we're excited to hear more of his work. You can pre-order the EP here and get your free bonus track from our SoundCloud embed below.