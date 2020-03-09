HAAi Launching New Label Radical New Theory With Ozzy EP

HAAI's new label will focus on unheralded new artists.

HAAi Imogene Barron

HAAi is launching a new label Radical New Theory. The label will focus on new and unsung artists.

The first release will arrive from Dutch-Australian producer Ozzy. The new EP from Ozzy, titled Een, channels 90’s trance, breaks and techno into the sort of tracks that have been championed by the heavy-hitters of late.

“Ozzy sent me a message online and I was immediately struck by the maturity of his unreleased body of work,” says HAAi in a press release. “The timing was perfect as it coincided with the idea of starting a label that would give exposure to new and unreleased artists.”

