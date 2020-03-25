In Conversation: Junior Jack

"It's really difficult to do many things if you want to do them well..."

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

The early '00s was a wild time for house music. It was polished, its popularity was never greater, and some of the greatest records of all time had been released. Our guest on today's episode of In Conversation was responsible for mega-hits such as 'My Feeling', 'E Samba', and 'Da Hype'. I'm speaking of none other than the artist known as Junior Jack. With so much success early on, he carried it with him until he stepped back from the spotlight to focus on other projects. In this episode, we discuss his return to the DJ booth, what he was doing in his time off, and how Junior Jack even came to be.

Special thanks to our sponsors LANDR and Rode Mics for helping make this podcast possible.