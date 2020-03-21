In Conversation: Steve Rachmad/Sterac [Klockworks]

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

We are living in some crazy times right now. The world seems to be on pause as we wait out this pandemic. That being said, trying to retain a sense of normalcy can be tough, but we push through. As such, our In Conversation podcast is back and ready to fill you with knowledge and laughter, as in this episode recorded late last year, we are joined by mega-talent Steve Rachmad, aka Sterac. The Dutch techno maestro has been around for a long time and has released on pretty much every top label you can think of. Late last year, we sat down for a chat about growing up in Amsterdam in the midst of the electronic music revolution, maintaining balance in life, and making techno in bed.

