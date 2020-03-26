Jantsen & Conrank Team Up On Thumping Dubstep Track 'In The Dance' [Stream]

Bass artists Jantsen and Conrank join forces from thousands of miles away to bring us a rugged new dubstep track titled "In The Dance." With powerful stabs, pristine leads, wobbly bass, and massive percussive elements, it would be an understatement to say that this collaboration is merely a chart-topper.

The two Bassrush Records producers have both been delivering some heat so far this year with support from numerous influential record labels. Additionally, both artists have taken to social media to give updates on their quarantine experience with Conrank sharing a "workout" video on Twitter and Jantsen reminiscing on witty experiences during his short-lived United States tour. Stream and support "In The Dance" below!