Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Details New Album 'The Mosaic of Transformation'

Chantal Anderson

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has announced her new album The Mosaic of Transformation. The new LP will be released on May 15 via Ghostly International. To kick off the cycle, Smith has released the expansive final track “Expanding Electricity.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Since her 2017 album The Kid, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has been exploring various different musical avenues. She founded Touchtheplants, a multidisciplinary creative environment for projects including the first volumes in her instrumental Electronic Series and pocket-sized poetry books. She has tried to link “shapes, movements, and expressions found in the physical body's relationship to sound and color” for this album.

Smith is going on tour this spring with Caribou, so get tickets for that to hear new music first.

The Mosaic of Transformation will be released on May 15 via Ghostly. Find the tracklist below.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Ghostly International

Track List:

1. Unbraiding Boundless Energy Within Boundaries

2. Remembering

3. Understanding Body Messages

4. The Steady Heart

5. Carrying Gravity

6. The Spine Is Quiet In The Center

7. Overflowing

8. Deepening The Flow Of

9. Expanding Electricity