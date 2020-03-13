Lights Out Premiere: Border One - Restless [SK11X]

Not all too long ago, Berlin-based techno talent Setaoc Mass struck out on a new venture of introducing new artists to his SK11 imprint by launching the SK11X series. Now on its third release, the label welcomes Belgian protogé Border One. Taken from his new 4-track EP, the title track Restless is pure heads down techno goodness. Simple and minimalistic drums with a pitch-changing trippy bell sound create a hypnotic and groovy record for those late-night clubbing or warehouse nights. Border One's Restless EP will be released on March 28th.

Track: Restless

Artist: Border One

Label: SK11X

Format: Vinyl & Digital

Release Date: 3-28-20