Lights Out Premiere: Paul Ritch - Electrik Pressure [Quartz]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Quartz label head Paul Ritch. Taken from his forthcoming 'Pressure' EP, 'Electrik Pressure' is a pure head down roller. It's rolling, tough, and full of twists and turns. Just when you thought the track was going in one direction, it changes things up and throws in hats and snares that have a serious impact. This is one for the real late nights. Electrik Pressure will be available on April 3rd.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: Electrik Pressure

Artist: Paul Ritch

Label: Quartz

Format: Digital

Release Date: 4-3-2020