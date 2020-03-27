Lights Out Premiere: Paul Ritch - Electrik Pressure [Quartz]
Rolling, tough, and full of twists and turns
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Quartz label head Paul Ritch. Taken from his forthcoming 'Pressure' EP, 'Electrik Pressure' is a pure head down roller. It's rolling, tough, and full of twists and turns. Just when you thought the track was going in one direction, it changes things up and throws in hats and snares that have a serious impact. This is one for the real late nights. Electrik Pressure will be available on April 3rd.
Track: Electrik Pressure
Artist: Paul Ritch
Label: Quartz
Format: Digital
Release Date: 4-3-2020