Lights Out Premiere: Rise Black - Rose Phrases [TRIPALIUM CORP]

Today, Lights Out brings you a dark and twisted slice of EBM-filled madness from Russian artist Rise Black. Inspired by World War II and loneliness of Russian soldiers, Rose Phrases eerie, slightly unsettling, and weird as can be. A tough kick and snare combo create a heavy industrial backbone, while a morphing and alien-like acid sound weaves in and out. This is definitely one for the late night. Rose Phrases is part of Rise Black's new EP on Tripalium Corp as part of their Digital Mutant Series and will be released on March 12th. Pre-order here.

Track: Rose Phrases

Artist: Rise Black

Label: Tripalium Corp

Format: Digital + Cassette

Release Date: 3-12-2020