Listen: Caribou Releases New BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix
To celebrate the release of his new album Suddenly, Caribou returned to the BBC Radio One airwaves for a new Essential Mix over the weekend. He last did one in 2014 and subsequently won Essential Mix of the year, so the expectations are high for this one.
His new mix, done this past Saturday on leap day, February 29, includes loads of great music. He has some exclusive Daphni edits, plus new tracks from DJ Falcon, Jamie xx (!!) and others. The new Jamie xx song, now titled “idontknow,” has been floating around on the web from live sets, but here we have a good quality version.
Listen to the full mix on the BBC Radio One website and follow along with the tracklist.
Tracklist:
Koreless & Floating Points – Joy Squad x Karakul
Lanier – 25 Hours (Daphni Edit)
René & Angela – I Love You More (Daphni Edit)
EYE – Yellow Density
TESTPATTERN & Paul Johnson – Souvenir Glace x I’m Alone Until You Show Me
Midas T – Who’s This?
Fango – Admire
Neba Solo – Can 2002
Daphni & Logic1000 – Climbing x DJ Logic Please Forgive Me
Daphni – Clavicle
Donnell Pitman – Do You Want Me (Daphni Edit)
Shirley Lites – Heat You Up Melt You Down
Stone Cold Classics – Untitled (Vocal Mix)
Daphni – Do Without You
Lifelike – Discomachine
Ludacris – The Potion
Daphni & Grain – Fridizzle x Untitled (Turn the Lights Down)
DJ Falcon – Untitled
DJ Rush – Stomp
Kevin McCord – Never Say (Daphni Edit)
Wookie – Battle
(feat. Lain)
Rosalia – De Aqui No Sales (Cap.4: Disputa) (Pearson Sound Edit)
Logic1000 – Unknown
Caribou – Ravi
Daphni – Time Enough
Jesse Gould – Out of Work (Sam FP’s Birthday Dub For Dan Club Mix)
Oliver Coates – Charlev
Instinct – Someone
Sadhana Sargam – Saat Samunder Paar (Daphni Edit)
Nathan Fake – Eris & Dysnomia
Midas T & Kraftwerk – Who’s This? x Kometenmelodie
Daphni – Divaar
Levon Vincent – Kiss Marry Kill
Caribou – Never Come Back
Flukes – Wifey Riddim
DJ Rush – Stomp
KW Griff – Be Ya Girl
Jamie xx – Idontknow
Jonny L & Floating Points – Tychonic Cycle x Karakul
Caribou – Magpie