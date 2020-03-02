Listen: Caribou Releases New BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix

Thomas Neukum

To celebrate the release of his new album Suddenly, Caribou returned to the BBC Radio One airwaves for a new Essential Mix over the weekend. He last did one in 2014 and subsequently won Essential Mix of the year, so the expectations are high for this one.

His new mix, done this past Saturday on leap day, February 29, includes loads of great music. He has some exclusive Daphni edits, plus new tracks from DJ Falcon, Jamie xx (!!) and others. The new Jamie xx song, now titled “idontknow,” has been floating around on the web from live sets, but here we have a good quality version.

Listen to the full mix on the BBC Radio One website and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

Koreless & Floating Points – Joy Squad x Karakul

Lanier – 25 Hours (Daphni Edit)

René & Angela – I Love You More (Daphni Edit)

EYE – Yellow Density

TESTPATTERN & Paul Johnson – Souvenir Glace x I’m Alone Until You Show Me

Midas T – Who’s This?

Fango – Admire

Neba Solo – Can 2002

Daphni & Logic1000 – Climbing x DJ Logic Please Forgive Me

Daphni – Clavicle

Donnell Pitman – Do You Want Me (Daphni Edit)

Shirley Lites – Heat You Up Melt You Down

Stone Cold Classics – Untitled (Vocal Mix)

Daphni – Do Without You

Lifelike – Discomachine

Ludacris – The Potion

Daphni & Grain – Fridizzle x Untitled (Turn the Lights Down)

DJ Falcon – Untitled

DJ Rush – Stomp

Kevin McCord – Never Say (Daphni Edit)

Wookie – Battle

(feat. Lain)

Rosalia – De Aqui No Sales (Cap.4: Disputa) (Pearson Sound Edit)

Logic1000 – Unknown

Caribou – Ravi

Daphni – Time Enough

Jesse Gould – Out of Work (Sam FP’s Birthday Dub For Dan Club Mix)

Oliver Coates – Charlev

Instinct – Someone

Sadhana Sargam – Saat Samunder Paar (Daphni Edit)

Nathan Fake – Eris & Dysnomia

Midas T & Kraftwerk – Who’s This? x Kometenmelodie

Daphni – Divaar

Levon Vincent – Kiss Marry Kill

Caribou – Never Come Back

Flukes – Wifey Riddim

DJ Rush – Stomp

KW Griff – Be Ya Girl

Jamie xx – Idontknow

Jonny L & Floating Points – Tychonic Cycle x Karakul

Caribou – Magpie