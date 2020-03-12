Live Nation, AEG Suspend Major US & Global Concert Tours Until April

aLIVE Coverage for ElectricZoo.com

Live Nation and AEG, the two largest concert promoters in the United States (and among the largest in the world) have announced they halting all large scale tours in the US and abroad until April because of Coronavirus, COVID-19.

In a joint statement (via Rolling Stone) made by Live Nation, AEG and the big agencies Creative Artists Agency (CAA), William Morris Endeavor (WME), Paradigm, and United Talent Agency (UTA), they said they are working together to develop best practices to safeguard artists, fans, and staff in the concert industry.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community,” the coalition said in a joint statement. “At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. “We continue to support that small-scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The suspension would impact all tours, except for a few shows on Thursday and Friday. Whether or not they can return to normal action in April is something we will find out then. But for now, it would appear as though most of live music business is being put on hold, bar a few exceptions around the world.