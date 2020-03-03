Magnetic Mix 082: Fabrikate

Fabrikate House Of Youth

This week we have a Magnetic Mix built for the party. Canadian duo Fabrikate are making joyous disco using super catchy samples and strong bass lines. They released their new album Make Me Feel in November 2019 and have since released a series of videos of dancers Waacking. The mix was made in the heart of the Montreal winter and is designed to bring a little summer into your life. Listen to the mix below and read on for a short interview about sampling, albums and more.

Tracklist:

1. France Joli - Gonna Get Over You

2. Plush - Free And Easy

3. Oby Onyioha - Enjoy Your Life

4. Boncana Maïga - Koyma Hondo

5. Chemise - She Can't Love You

6. Vaughan Mason & Butch Dayo - Feel My Love

7. Con Funk Shun - Got To Be Enough

8. Gibson Brothers - Heaven (Gerd Janson & Shan Edit)

9. Fabrikate - Flame

10. Nebraska - Affirmation

11. Hot Streak - Body Work (Vocal Mix)

12. Flamingo Pier - Tell Me How

13. D-Train - You're the One for Me (Dimitri Remix)

14. Lime - I Don't Wanna Lose You (Boris Dlugosch Edit)

Where did you first discover Waacking and are you guys good at it?

Waacking has been a part of the disco culture since it’s early beginnings in the underground scene and has always been a style of dance, which peaked our interest. We had no real idea what it was called or where it was derived from until we met a local Waacking dance crew in Montreal. We then took a deeper look into the culture and have since embarked into the production of our music video and more. Sadly, we’re not the greatest of dancers so we’ll leave the Waacking to the professionals and we’ll just stick to keeping them on the dance-floor.

How did the idea to create the video for multiple songs on the album come about?

We felt that there are already fewer and fewer artists releasing full-length albums these days, and with the current state of how music is consumed, many great songs are left undiscovered. Different platform slike to promote songs/albums in their own way but many choose a highlight track and most listeners don’t get around to hearing the rest. We felt that it would only be important to give the viewers a glimpse of the album in its entirety, coupled with the art of Waacking while bringing them on a little ride. We hope it impacts everyone as it did for us creating it.

What do you look for in a great sample?

The majority of the greatest samples we’ve worked with came to us by fluke. It can be a hooky chorus or a funky guitar line which catches our ear, but that’s just the beginning and half the battle. Most think that sampling a song is easy and that if it was once a hit, it’ll be a bit again but we don’t usually work that way. We’re always hunting for that obscure B-side or track that never made it, with the attempt of reviving it and giving it the proper stage it deserved. Not always as easy as it is said but we try our hardest.

Why did you choose the songs in this mix?

We always approach a set with a specific mood in mind, and since we’re currently in a cold Montreal winter right now, we felt like playing some tracks that would bring summer back somehow. We always play music with strong disco undertones as that’s what we always associate to a good time, so this set is just that.

What else do you have coming up for 2020?

We’re currently building a monthly event here in Montreal, which we plan to take on tour in the future. The whole thing is focused on bringing back those old authentic vibes while playing old gems and blending it with the new. We’re also really excited about our upcoming music videos that will showcase our latest album in a very original way.