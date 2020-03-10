Magnetic Mix 083: Earth Trax

With Earth Trax's new album out now, we had the Polish producer make us a Magnetic Mix.

Earth Trax Anya Bystrowska

Warsaw based producer Earth Trax, real name Bartosz Kruczyński, released his new album LP1 this past Friday. The album explores a lot of different ideas over the 13 tracks and 72 minutes. There is a strong undercurrent of acid throughout the record with techno, house, ambient and breaks all sprinkled in. It is an outstanding snapshot of where electronic music is at these days, done in the right way.

With the new album out now, we asked Earth Trax to make us a Magnetic Mix. He delivered with an outstanding blend of underground records that dives well below the top layer of big tracks. Dive into this hour of music from Earth Trax and make sure to check out his new album.

Tracklist:

1. Salmanazar - The London Scene [Joule Imprint]

2. V-Neck ‎– Auto [Emote]

3. A² - Feel it [Traffic]

4. Pugilist - Reflections [Temple Of Sound]

5. Mono Junk - I'm Okey [Trope Recordings]

6. matteo. - Suxaciderizz [NORD LTD]

7. Nite Fleit - Psychic and Mental [Steel City Dance Discs]

8. Legion Of Green Men - Veneration Of The Rhythm [Post Contemporary]

9. Kangaroo Skull - P.O.N. One [Temporal Cast]

10. Aphelion - Volatile Radiance [Bliq]

11. Andu Simion - Protective Atmosphere [Insound Recordings]

12. Vector Lovers - Futures In Plastic (Claro Intelecto Remix) [Soma Quality Recordings]

13. Ra-X - 6 Million Reasons [Angelmaker Records]

14. Vector Lovers - Melodies & Memory [Soma Quality Recordings]