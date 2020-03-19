Magnetic Mix 086: Coldabank

Coldabank Fiona Garden

We continue with more Magnetic Mixes this week to replace Miami Music Week and also give you more music to listen to at home. This mix comes from Coldabank and is the most upbeat of the bunch this week. The London producer gives us a mix of party starting house music to fuel some at-home raving (stay home people). His new single "Afterlife" is included in the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“My Afterlife mix is made up of some of my favorite tracks of the moment,” says Coldabank. “Like my sets it is pretty diverse, going through some techno, vocal and disco house it should give you a great sense of what gets me going after dark.”

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Jessie Ware - Mirage (Don't Stop) (Cousn Extended Mix)

2. Nic Fanciulli, Black Circle - Leap of Faith (Extended Mix)

3. Kolsch - Shoulder Of Giants (Original Mix)

4. TCTS - Not Ready For Love (feat. Maya B) [Sam Girling Remix]

5. Coldabank - Afterlife (Extended Mix)

6. Chris Lorenzo, Puppah Nas-T & Denise - Work

7. Redfield - Never The Same (Extended Mix)

8. LoveHrtz - Crazy About Your Love (Original Mix)

9. Illyus & Barrientos - Promise (Extended Mix)

10. Diplo & SIDEPIECE - On My Mind

11. Oliver Huntemann - Nordpol

12. Dermot Kennedy - Power Over Me (Meduza Extended Remix)

13. Duke Dumont - Therapy (Franky Wah Extended Mix)

14. Armand Van Helden, A-Trak, Duck Sauce - Smiley Face (Extended Mix)

15. M-22 - Eyes Off You ft. Arlissa & Kiana Lede (Paul Woolford Instrumental)