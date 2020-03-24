Magnetic Mix 087: Black Caviar

NYC house duo Black Caviar is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. We are bringing a few more mixes than usual to try and get you through the next few months of quarantine and isolation. Black Caviar deliver a frenetic and uptempo mix of house music that ranges from Latroit, to Clonnee and Claude VonStroke. They also include some of their new singles like “Boing” and “Glory Box.” Taking influence from Chicago house, hip-hop and elsewhere, their selection will deliver some prime indoor raving.

The duo just released a new single “Bang Bang,” which you can check out here.

Listen to the mix and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Aazar, Bellecour- Bonaparte

2. Asdek, Keeld- Back2Back

3. Haus of Panda- Bass Bitch

4. Latroit- Nice (Twice as Nice) (Jay Robinson Remix)

5. Moska- Legend

6. CityZen- Rave Tech Repeat

7. Ricci- Bang

8. LO'99- Absolutely

9. Black Caviar- Boing

10. Soxx- Call Me Back

11. Jaxx Da Fishworks- Polka Dot

12. Reebs- Jacked Up

13. AVAA- Work It

14. Kaskade- Tight feat. Madge

15. Black Caviar- A Little Bit of Ecstasy

16. Jay Robinson, Latroit, B4NG B4NG- How You Like Me Now

17. Paul Van Carter, A21- Rough

18. Black Caviar- Kubrick Faked The Moonlanding

19. Fort Arkansas- Whistle Guilt

20. Sharam Jey, Andruss, Dewitt Sound- Right Back

21. Mancodex- Touch & Squeeze

22. Claude VonStroke, Green Velvet, Get Real- Jolean

23. Illyus & Barrientos- Losing Control

24. Cloonee- Partay

25. Endor- Pump It Up

26. Noises, Ekonovah- Medicine

27. Kream & Black Caviar- Jack

28. Chris Lake, Solardo- Free Your Body

29. Black Caviar- Glory Box

30. Shift K3Y- Push Ya Back Out

31. Partywithray- All Day

32. Black V Neck- Numbers

33. Claude VonStroke- All My People In the House

34. Valentino Khan & Wuki ft. Roxanna- Better (Ibranovski Remix)

35. Neon Steve, Marten HÃrger- On The Move

36. Groove Cartel- I Like You A Lot

37. Phlegmatic Dogs- Bastard

38. Dillon Francis- DFR (Black Caviar Remix)