Magnetic Mix 087: Black Caviar
NYC house duo Black Caviar is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. We are bringing a few more mixes than usual to try and get you through the next few months of quarantine and isolation. Black Caviar deliver a frenetic and uptempo mix of house music that ranges from Latroit, to Clonnee and Claude VonStroke. They also include some of their new singles like “Boing” and “Glory Box.” Taking influence from Chicago house, hip-hop and elsewhere, their selection will deliver some prime indoor raving.
The duo just released a new single “Bang Bang,” which you can check out here.
Listen to the mix and follow along with the tracklist.
Tracklist:
1. Aazar, Bellecour- Bonaparte
2. Asdek, Keeld- Back2Back
3. Haus of Panda- Bass Bitch
4. Latroit- Nice (Twice as Nice) (Jay Robinson Remix)
5. Moska- Legend
6. CityZen- Rave Tech Repeat
7. Ricci- Bang
8. LO'99- Absolutely
9. Black Caviar- Boing
10. Soxx- Call Me Back
11. Jaxx Da Fishworks- Polka Dot
12. Reebs- Jacked Up
13. AVAA- Work It
14. Kaskade- Tight feat. Madge
15. Black Caviar- A Little Bit of Ecstasy
16. Jay Robinson, Latroit, B4NG B4NG- How You Like Me Now
17. Paul Van Carter, A21- Rough
18. Black Caviar- Kubrick Faked The Moonlanding
19. Fort Arkansas- Whistle Guilt
20. Sharam Jey, Andruss, Dewitt Sound- Right Back
21. Mancodex- Touch & Squeeze
22. Claude VonStroke, Green Velvet, Get Real- Jolean
23. Illyus & Barrientos- Losing Control
24. Cloonee- Partay
25. Endor- Pump It Up
26. Noises, Ekonovah- Medicine
27. Kream & Black Caviar- Jack
28. Chris Lake, Solardo- Free Your Body
29. Black Caviar- Glory Box
30. Shift K3Y- Push Ya Back Out
31. Partywithray- All Day
32. Black V Neck- Numbers
33. Claude VonStroke- All My People In the House
34. Valentino Khan & Wuki ft. Roxanna- Better (Ibranovski Remix)
35. Neon Steve, Marten HÃrger- On The Move
36. Groove Cartel- I Like You A Lot
37. Phlegmatic Dogs- Bastard
38. Dillon Francis- DFR (Black Caviar Remix)