Magnetic Mix 088: Lauren Lo Sung

Lauren Lo Sung Daisy Denham

Liverpool based DJ and producer Lauren Lo Sung is next up in our Magnetic Mix series to keep you alive at home. Lauren Lo Sung is an accomplished DJ, producer and manager of LOLiFE, a label and events brand that has taken the party across the UK and Europe. Now she is bringing the party to your home for the foreseeable future. This mix was made before live music ground to a standstill, but it still applies for now.

It includes tunes that she liked to play out, but they still work for the current situation with some house, electro and more.

“This is a mix of a few house-y styles I'm playing out at the moment. It starts off stripped back/ minimal and goes on a journey through groovy electro infused house,” explains Lauren Lo Sung.



Tracklist:

1. Sweely - Make the Connection

2. Ohm & Octal Industries - Creation

3. S II P - Navsegda

4. Fabe - Chocolate Cake

5. Kareem Cali & LaRosa - UZI (Rhadow remix)

6. Gunnter - Maybe

7. Cojoc - Timeless

8. Gene on Earth - Turbo Island

9. Oden & Fatzo - She Jungle Me

10. Locklead - Ontitled (Sakro Temperal Remix)

11. Ruff Stuff - Faster Buster

12. KOKO - Your Ass, My Camel Blue