Movement's 2020 Festival Postponed To The Fall Due To Coronavirus COVID-19

Movement Katie Laskowska

Detroit’s iconic house and techno festival Movement has postponed their 2020 edition to the fall due to Coronavirus COVID-19. The festival will now take place September 11-13. It was originally slated for Memorial Day Weekend, May 23-25.

"Due to the developing COVID-19 restrictions and our ongoing communications with State and City officials, it is with a great sense of responsibility that we have rescheduled Movement 2020,” Movement writes in a statement. “While it’s hard to accept that we won’t be dancing this Memorial Day weekend, our amazing team and city partners have worked tirelessly together to create a new opportunity for all of us.”

Tickets will be valid for the fall or for 2021. Refunds will be available for those who can’t make either edition. Ticket holders will be notified on March 27 with their options. We will see if the full lineup will perform in September and if they will each play on the same days.

Festival cancelations and postponements will become the norm as we get closer to the summer. The situation is deteriorating in the United States and festivals need a month or two of clean runway to build out a festival. They can’t do that under lockdown and the need to keep social distancing.