Music Making Masterclasses: Collaborating and Creating with Point Blank Online

Point Blank’s online school has been championed by the likes of Claude VonStroke, Felix Jaehn and many more and features regular one-to-ones and exclusive video tutorials and masterclasses from leading producers from around the globe. Their online courses allow you access to world-class music education from industry experts and professional lecturers anywhere, anytime and gain personal feedback on your tracks from some of the best in the business.

If you’re curious about how learning online music production with Point Blank works, you can find out by watching their recent video with Stefano Ritteri (Defected, Dirtybird, Viaggio). In the video, Ritteri runs through how he teaches his online masterclasses for Point Blank using their state-of-the-art VLE (Virtual Learning Environment) and shows how musicians from across the globe can collaborate and hone their skills from the comfort of their own homes.

If you’re interested in learning to produce music from home Point Blank’s online courses are readily available. They’re currently doing an online promotion which allows passionate musicians to sign up until April 6 with a 25% discount using the code ONLINE25. Their courses cover everything from Music Production to Sound Design and then some so if you’re feeling inspired, head here to check out their line of courses.