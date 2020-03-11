Nicolas Jaar Announces New Album 'Cenizas,' Shares Single "Sunder"

Nicolas Jaar press photo Courtesy of PR

Nicolas Jaar has announced a new album titled Cenizas. Instead of it coming out under his Against All Logic alias, like the past two projects out by him, this will be released under his own name – his first since 2016. He has also pushed a new song from the album “Sunder.”

Cenizas was written between 2017 and 2019, and mixed by Jaar and composer Patrick Higgins, with whom he's previously collaborated as AEAE. Cenizas means ashes in Spanish.

The album will be released on his Other People label on March 27, so the wait will be quite short for this record.

He has been quite busy over the past few years, releasing Sirens in 2016 and then two A.A.L. albums, 2012-2017 in 2018 and 2017-2019 in February.

See the complete tracklist below and hear the first single “Sunder” to get a taste of the LP. Pre-order the album here.

Cenizas Tracklist:

01. Vanish

02. Menysid

03. Cenizas

04. Agosto

05. Gocce

06. Mud

07. Vacíar

08. Sunder

09. Hello, Chain

10. Rubble

11. Garden

12. Xerox

13. Faith Made Of Silk