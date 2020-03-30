Nils Frahm Releases Piano-Led Ambient Album 'Empty'

Alexander Schneider

Just when we need it most, Nils Frahm has released a new album Empty. Released on Saturday as part of Piano Day 2020, Frahm has put together an 8-track album of gentle piano compositions.

The album was originally done as the soundtrack to a short film he shot with a friend, but in the end it was released for Piano Day on its own. The record is soft, gentle and soothing with the type of piano compositions that are sprinkled in throughout his other work.

"When I came back from the hospital with a broken thumb and listened to the recordings, I felt they were unfinished. I decided to put them aside and started to work on my small album, Screws," Frahm says in a statement.

"Many many other notes of the piano have been struck since these days, and before we all forget about this, I thought it would be a good moment to share these lullabies with you. I hope they help you stay all strong and calm in these days of solitude—despite the hardship, we can discover introspection and reflection unexpectedly. Who knows what it is good for.”

The album is a great way to get lost in some beautiful ambient music as we stay inside. Listen to the full project below. Get your copy here via Erased Tapes.