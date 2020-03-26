Premiere: Carré - This Is Not A Band [Nomad Eel]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from LA-based French trio Carré. Fusing electronic, indie, punk, a bit of everything else, their new single This Is Not A Band has something for everyone. Gritty basslines and noisy hits mixed with a simple arrangement and catchy chorus create a very interesting and fun track that you simply can't get out of your head. This Is Not A Band will be available March 27th.

Track: This Is Not A Band

Artist: Carré

Label: Nomad Eel

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 3-27-2020