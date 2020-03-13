Premiere: Kryo Debuts Dark, Stormy Track "Swamp Ting" From Deep Dark & Dangerous Compilation

These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features Kryo, with his cold, dark production "Swamp Ting" which features on the label Deep Dark and Dangerous.

Artwork for DDD Compilation entitled "Deep"

Deep Dark and Dangerous, a label run by the infamous dubstep duo TRUTH, have smashed it yet again with this overly heavyweight VA compilation titled Part 1 - Deep because this isn't just a normal compilation release. It's a three-part trilogy split up into 3 albums with Deep being the first one. Part 1 features a very diverse selection of artists from Taiko & Sepia to Oxossi & Distinct Motive. We got the chance to premiere a track from Kryo and you can listen to it below.

Kryo Ila Brugal

Kryo - Swamp Ting (DDD Part 1 - Deep):

Kryo has been making some of the swampiest music in dubstep at the moment so this track is aptly named. It's a sluggish militant production, eerie throughout and constantly evolving. The intro is dark, weird and almost sounds electrical with a faint pulsating buzz going from left to right. The drop is weighty with a huge sub engulfing the entire track. Proper low end stuff from Kryo. The entire release drops March 20th so don't forget to cop.