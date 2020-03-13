Premiere: Kryo Debuts Dark, Stormy Track "Swamp Ting" From Deep Dark & Dangerous Compilation
Deep Dark and Dangerous, a label run by the infamous dubstep duo TRUTH, have smashed it yet again with this overly heavyweight VA compilation titled Part 1 - Deep because this isn't just a normal compilation release. It's a three-part trilogy split up into 3 albums with Deep being the first one. Part 1 features a very diverse selection of artists from Taiko & Sepia to Oxossi & Distinct Motive. We got the chance to premiere a track from Kryo and you can listen to it below.
Kryo - Swamp Ting (DDD Part 1 - Deep):
Kryo has been making some of the swampiest music in dubstep at the moment so this track is aptly named. It's a sluggish militant production, eerie throughout and constantly evolving. The intro is dark, weird and almost sounds electrical with a faint pulsating buzz going from left to right. The drop is weighty with a huge sub engulfing the entire track. Proper low end stuff from Kryo. The entire release drops March 20th so don't forget to cop.