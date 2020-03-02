Premiere: M.I.T.A. - Stum Street [EI8HT]

Today, Magnetic brings you exclusive techno hotness from Eats Everything and Andres Campo's collaborative label EI8HT. M.I.T.A.'s Stum Street is chugging, festival-ready techno at its finest, and the perfect way to make a debut on the label. from the moment you press play, big thumping kick and bass combo will have you shaking in your boots. groovy percussion is introduced throughout the track to add some spice, as big chord stabs eventually take center stage and take things to the next level. Stum Street will be released on March 6th. Pre-order it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: Stum Street

Artist: M.I.T.A.

Label: EI8HT

Format: Digital

Release Date: 3-6-2020