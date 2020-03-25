These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features Nuboid, with his track "Wasureru" which features on his very weighty LP forthcoming via Off Switch Audio.

Artwork for OSD002. Supplied via Label

This body of work is quite special. Experimental in parts, intricate in others, and heavyweight throughout. Nuboid has put together a great project here. Featuring varying textures with heavy eastern influences. We were asked to support the track "Wasureru" which you can listen too below:

Premiere: Nuboid : Wasureru (OSD002):

Nuboid. Supplied via Artist

This one is right up my street. It begins with gentle plucks of a stringed instrument, with crisp, sub heavy kicks thrown into rotation. The key change on the strings is sick when the sub comes in on the drop. Throughout the track there is a deep, echoing male vocal that floats in and out at various points. Massive release this from Nuboid, out exclusively via Bandcamp here. The official release is April 3. Big up Off Switch Audio every single time!