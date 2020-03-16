Premiere: Qdup Presents Funk The World 57

Neil McElmon of Concert Socks Photography

Music now serves as important a purpose as ever to help provide some solace in these terrible times. Fort Knox Five have given us another new Funk The World mix, which helps escape for an hour with funk, disco and soul. This mix comes from Qdub, who includes an unreleased remix.

"This is my 4th guest mix for the Funk The World series and it's always such a pleasure to put together,” says Qdup. “This one includes a sneak peek at the forthcoming Qdup remix for Mustafa Akbar's ‘The Likes,’ which will be a part of the Attracted Remix EP later in spring on Fort Knox Recordings."

Stream the mix and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1- Louis The Child - Save Me From Myself ft. NoMBe & Big Gigantic (Original Mix)

2- The Geek x Vrv, Pomrad, TheColorGrey - Get Funky 1933

3- Thundercat - Them Changes (Oliver Nelson Treatment)

4- Magic City Hippies - BRNT (feat. The EMEFE Horns)

5- Bill Withers - Ain't No Sunshine (Secret Spade Rework)

6- Johnny Gamboa - Good Old Feeling (Ross Go Edit)

7- Mustafa Akbar - The Likes (Qdup Dub Remix)

8- Featurecast - Made With Love

9- Tracy Chapman - Give Me One Reason (Manic Focus Remix)

10- Oliver - Heart Attack (DiscoRazor Remix)

11- Anderson Paak - Come Down (Trentino Revision)

12- Sam Spiegel - To Whom It May Concern (ft. Ceelo, Theophilus London & Alex Ebert)

13- Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell - Let's Get Blown (Beat Le Juice Remix)

14- Marc Rebillet - I Feel So Alive (Father Funk Remix)

15- Flume - Sleepless (Tom Drummond remix)

16- Dubra and Arteo - Got You feat. The Inside