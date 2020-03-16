Premiere: RDG & Rider Shafique Team Up On Heavyweight "Tuff" Taken From Upcoming Album 'Planetary Sound Fiction'

These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features RDG & Rider Shafique with a cold wobbly collaboration entitled "Tuff" forthcoming via RDG's next album 'Planetary Sound Fiction.'

This album ticks every box for me. RDG put together an experimental, multi-genre mixture of heavyweight productions & cinematic textures. It features a whole host of diverse artists and takes the listener on a very unique musical journey. Forthcoming via Circle Vision on both vinyl and digital, the full color sleeve artwork is very special. From Killa P & Yaa Aisin to K-Man & Ill Chill, this release showcases some of the best vocalists in the game as well as some of the weightiest instrumentals. I was given the chance to premiere the track "Tuff" featuring Rider Shafique, you can listen below.

Premiere: RDG & Rider Shafique - Tuff (Planetary Sound Fiction):

This one's straight sound-system music. Cold synths take over the intro with Rider Shafique's unique tone introducing the track. The drop is a low-end sub shaker with Rider immediately spitting over the top. The instrumental is very weighty & dark, almost mechanical in the way it sounds. This one will cause carnage on the dance floor. The entire release is forthcoming on March 20, which you can pre-order here.

