Reblok Dejan Beokovic

Split born Goran Paradjina aka Reblok, has been shaking things up in house music of late. With a few top 10s under his belt, he looks to carry his momentum in 2020 with a new single on Gorgon City’s Realm tilted “Keep Me High.”

This track is a delightful and purposeful slice of tech-house. More then just a kick and clap, there is a funky bassline that helps drive the tune from start to finish, while a woman’s vocals soar over top.

For Reblok, this tune was a little different for him. He wanted to focus more on emotion than just making a dancefloor tool.

“I wanted to make something really emotional and break a habit of making aggressive stuff all the time because this is not typically my type,” explains Reblok

“Keep me High” will be released tomorrow, March 6 via Realm.

