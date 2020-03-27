Premiere: Tensake ft Fiora - Automatic (Gerd Jansen Dub Mix) [Running Back]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from Running Back label boss and all-around mega-talent Gerd Jansen. Ahead of Tensnake's forthcoming album 'LA', Gerd has remixed the single Automatic, featuring the vocals of Fiora, in the way only he can do. Lush and vintage vibes built with the dancefloor in mind, this is classic driving Running Back at its finest. The remix and EP will be available March 27th.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: Automatic (Gerd Jansen Dub Mix)

Artist: Tensnake ft Fiora

Label: Running Back

\Release Date: 3-27-2020