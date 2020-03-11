RAC Details New Album 'BOY,' Shares Single "Stuck On You"

RAC will release his new album in May on Counter Records.

RAC

RAC, real name André Allen Anjos has announced his new album BOY. The Grammy-winning producer and songwriter has released his first official single from the project “Stuck On You” featuring Phil Good.

UPDATE: The label got the time of the announcement wrong because of Daylight Savings Time, so this YouTube link will be live at 12pm EST instead.

Boy comes loaded with features like St. Lucia, Louis The Child, Jamie Lidell, Instupendo and others.

The album is about growth and life’s changes, as you grow older.

“This album is about growing up,” writes Anjos in a statement. “I was tapping into melodies that remind me of that period of my life. Rooted in a sense of nostalgia, growing pains and coming of age. It’s an elusive feeling but I tried to capture it and ultimately re-interpret it through a modern lens.”

BOY will be released on May 8th via Counter Records and is available digitally & physically, including a standard 2LP gatefold on pink glass colored vinyl as well as a very limited 2LP deluxe edition on pink & white splattered vinyl.

Fans can pre-order the album now. He will also head out on tour this summer, which you can find the dates here.

BOY Tracklist:

1. Rapariga

2. Boomerang (ft. Luna Shadows)

3. MIA (ft. Danny Dwyer)

4. Passion (ft. Louis The Child)

5. Sweater (ft. Maddie Jay)

6. Next To You (ft. Emerson Leif)

7. Toulouse (ft. Minke)

8. Gomas

9. Stuck On You (ft. Phil Good)

10. Together (ft. Evalyn)

11. Carefree (ft. LeyeT)

12. Oakland (ft. Winnetka Bowling League)

13. Arcoíris

14. Solo (ft. Gothic Tropic)

15. Get A Life (ft. Instupendo)

16. Change The Story (ft. Jamie Lidell)

17. Dolores Park

18. Better Days (ft. St. Lucia)