Record Store Day 2020 Exclusives: Brian Eno, Tyler, The Creator, The Cure & More

Record Store Day has announced their exclusive US offerings and there are a lot of great vinyl records. Each year, RSD comes with exclusive titles, vinyl reissues of out-of-print albums and singles, new records just for RSD, first-ever vinyl pressings of albums that may have only appeared in other formats and more.

The list is quite long, but there are exclusive records by the like of Tyler, The Creator, Eminem, Notorious B.I.G., The Cure, Sun Ra, Miles Davis, Brian Eno, Chromeo and many more. You can see the full list of records on sale that will span from hip-hop, to ambient, rock, pop and more. This could be your chance to get some rare b-sides on vinyl, live recordings pressed for the first time and much more. See the full list here.

Record Store Day 2020 will take place on April 18.