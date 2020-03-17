Recording Academy & MusiCares Launch $2 Million Coronavirus COVID-19 Musician Relief Fund

Dominic Cappalletti

The Recording Academy and its charitable arm MusiCares have established a coronavirus, COVID-19 relief fund for musicians in need. MusiCares will administer the fun.

To establish the fund, both the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an initial donation of $1 million each, totaling $2 million. Additionally, all Recording Academy Chapters have committed to fundraising in their local communities. Further updates and announcements will be made in the coming days, according to an announcement.

MusiCares chair Steve Boom said in a statement, "The music industry is built on the work of musicians, artists, and music professionals. It is in times like these, that the industry needs to come together to support those who are struggling, particularly those who rely on touring incomes to survive. We know this fund will need to be significant. We will not be able to do it alone, and that’s why we are asking the entire music community including labels, streaming services, and anyone who is able to join us in this important effort. We're all in when the good times roll, and it’s important that we're all in when times are tough, too."

This will be important for musicians who need the money from touring to pay for month-to-month bills and hope more money can be raised. See our list of ways you can help musicians in need.