Red Axes Announce New Self-Titled Album On Dark Entries
Israeli dance duo Red Axes, real names Dori Sadovnik and Niv Arzi, have announced their new self-titled album. To help push the album, they have released the first single and music video for “Sticks & Stones” featuring Adi Bronicki.
Channeling their rock (notably heard on “Zeze”) and club backgrounds, they bring together melting pot of post-punk, new wave and club sounds both old and new.
They have released two other albums, but apparently this was the first one they conceived as a full-length.
The new album will be released on May 8 via Dark Entries. See the tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. They Game
02. Zeze
03. Shelera
04. Hold
05. Sticks & Stones feat. Adi Bronicki
06. Moonlight
07. Break The Limit
08. Watching You
09. Brotherhood (Of The Misunderstood) feat. Autarkic
10. Udibaby feat. Beatfoot
11. Arpman