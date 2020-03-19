Red Axes Announce New Self-Titled Album On Dark Entries

Red Axes will release their new album in May.

Red Axes Itzik Mor

Israeli dance duo Red Axes, real names Dori Sadovnik and Niv Arzi, have announced their new self-titled album. To help push the album, they have released the first single and music video for “Sticks & Stones” featuring Adi Bronicki.

Channeling their rock (notably heard on “Zeze”) and club backgrounds, they bring together melting pot of post-punk, new wave and club sounds both old and new.

They have released two other albums, but apparently this was the first one they conceived as a full-length.

The new album will be released on May 8 via Dark Entries. See the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. They Game

02. Zeze

03. Shelera

04. Hold

05. Sticks & Stones feat. Adi Bronicki

06. Moonlight

07. Break The Limit

08. Watching You

09. Brotherhood (Of The Misunderstood) feat. Autarkic

10. Udibaby feat. Beatfoot

11. Arpman