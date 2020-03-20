Spotlight Premiere: Kennedy One - Machina

Marcus Maschwitz

Kennedy One, real name Neil Kennedy, is an electronic music composer and songwriter. As a ghostwriter, his music has played all over the world on radio, film and television. Today he is releasing his new song “Machina,” a dark and turbulent blend of house and trance.

“Machina” is a taste of his debut album Metropolis that will be released on May 7, 2020. Offering a journey of introspection, the album tackles the challenges of leaving the past behind in search of something new, a path that is often taken alone.

The idea for the song came from a common theme many city dwellers feel – they are surrounded by so much, but are still very lonely amidst all of the madness.

“I came up with the idea in Tokyo. Despite all of the people and sensory overload that is synonymous with the metropolis, the city itself can be quite lonely and isolating,” says Kennedy.

Listen to the track below.