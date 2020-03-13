Stream: Cleric Announces 'Visions' Artist Comp On Clergy Imprint
A project two years in the making
Today, Mancunian Techno powerhouse Cleric has released a new project for his Clergy imprint called 'Visions'. Over the past two years, he's been gathering tracks to create a VA/mix album featuring records from techno's finest creators. The 23-track VA also marks the 20th release for the label and was mixed by Cleric himself, with tracks from Reflec, EAS, Setaoc Mass, Rebekah, Roman Poncet, and more.
The mix is live now. Check it out below, and stay tuned for the full tracklist.