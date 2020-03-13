Stream: Cleric Announces 'Visions' Artist Comp On Clergy Imprint

Today, Mancunian Techno powerhouse Cleric has released a new project for his Clergy imprint called 'Visions'. Over the past two years, he's been gathering tracks to create a VA/mix album featuring records from techno's finest creators. The 23-track VA also marks the 20th release for the label and was mixed by Cleric himself, with tracks from Reflec, EAS, Setaoc Mass, Rebekah, Roman Poncet, and more.

"I wanted to do something different to celebrate the 20th release on Clergy: Visions 01 is a mix compiled of unreleased tracks that will release later on the label. The full tracklist will be announced in the coming weeks. In a scene dominated by online characters, I want to give the music a chance without being influenced by a name. I would like to thank all the artists involved for the trust and patience they’ve had with me during this project." - Cleric

The mix is live now. Check it out below, and stay tuned for the full tracklist.