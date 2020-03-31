Tame Impala Release Continuous Mix Of 'The Slow Rush' From An Imaginary Place

It sounds like the album is being played in the distance.

Tame Impala Magnetic

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker now has a lot of time on his hands since the band’s world tour has been cancelled for the time being. So he made a continuous mix of the group’s outstanding new album The Slow Rush that is meant for listening with headphones.

“I made something for all you isolators out there,” explains Parker. “I call it The Slow Rush In An Imaginary Place. Headphones required for full immersive effect. See you in there.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It sounds like listening to the album under water or from the bathroom at a show. It sounds more like being stuck in the greenroom as some coked up agent talks your ear off (minus the sound of them talking). Grab some headphones and lose yourself in this.