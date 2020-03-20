The Glitch Mob Release New EP 'Chemicals,' Remastering Catalogue In 360 Audio

In lieu of The Glitch Mob's Drink The Sea tour, fans can now enjoy three new tracks from the trio.

The Glitch Mob has released a new EP titled Chemicals. The bass trio was slated to go on a 10-year anniversary tour this spring for their seminal 2010 album Drink The Sea, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus COVID0-19 pandemic. Fans will be disappointed to not see them bring the classics, but instead some new music should brunt that frustration.

The new EP clocks in at three tracks and is their first EP since 2015’s Piece of the Indestructible, though they did release their latest album See Without Eyes in 2018. The EP opens with “Chemicals,” one of the poppiest songs they have made to date, toning down the gritty bass in favor of softer melodies and vocals from an uncredited singer. The next two “Take Control” and “The Stance” take things back to where fans expect with the whirring, grounded bass sound that has been the hallmark of the trio for the past 10 years. “The Stance” is one of the grittiest songs they have released in a while and should serve well for the indoor raves.

"We hope everyone is staying healthy and centered in this current situation," says The Glitch Mob in a statement. "With the release of this new EP, we have been thinking about how music is medicine and is more important than ever right now. We are going to continue creating and releasing music with the intention to connect us all and to bring some levity to your day."

In addition to the new EP, the band has teamed up with Sony to remaster the EP in 360-degree audio format, allowing listeners to fully immerse themselves into The Glitch Mob’s music. The band will be launching their entire catalogue in Sony’s 360 format on May 25.

Listen to the full EP below and get your copy, including on vinyl, here.