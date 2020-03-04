The Prodigy Pay Tribute To Keith Flint On One Year Anniversary Of His Death

Liam & Maxim pay tribute to Keith Flint one year after his death.

Andy Cotterill

The Prodigy has released a tribute statement today on the one-year anniversary of Keith Flint’s death. Posted on IG and Twitter this morning, Liam Howlett and Maxim paid tribute to his legacy.

“One year has gone by since you left us , we miss you everyday man , your light blazes strong , You will always be here with us coz as you know - WE LIVE FOREVER ..!” reads the statement.

"Stay Punk brother, Forever in our hearts."

Flint died by suicide last year at the age of 49 in his home in Essex.

Since then there have been numerous tributes by bands all over the world. The 02 Academy Brixton named the artist dressing room after him.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255