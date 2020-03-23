TVBOO & DMVU Come Together On Weighty "Eat My Sass"

The newest slice of weighty bass on Liquid Stranger's WAKAAN has arrived. Holding attention instantly is the collaborative "Eat My Sass," which has been produced by TVBOO and DMVU. It was ready to go ahead of the duo's "Eat My Sass" tour, which has sadly now been postponed to a later date.

We're getting serious vibes from this one from start to finish, and it will delight the old skool dubstep heads. Earthy bass patterns and pummeling drum stabs are the order of the day, with a few hits of vocals thrown in for good measure. It's the first release TVBOO has had on WAKAAN, while DMVU has featured on the label once before.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Looking for the ideal tune to boost your Monday? Look no further!