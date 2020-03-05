Ultra Music Festival Miami 2020 Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

Ultra Music Festival Miami 2020 has been postponed over fears of the coronavirus or COVID-19.

The decision was made according to the Miami Herald at a meeting today between Miami City officials and Ultra. Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo told reporters they wanted to postpone the event due to concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“The decisions was made to postpone it,” Commissioner Manolo Reyes told the Herald.

A date of when the festival could take place again this year is uncertain. It would require building the festival out again, booking the artists and getting the permits again for the festival.

More importantly, coronavirus would likely have to be contained before it would be allowed to return.

Ultra and the city are set to make an announcement on Friday about what is to happen to the festival, but the news out today is quite bad.

Djs on the lineup and fans have expressed shock today over the news, which shows just how last minute this was.