Ultra Music Festival Officially Postponed Until 2021 Over Coronavirus Fears

Charles Kang

After a leak earlier this week, Ultra Music Festival has officially been postponed until 2021 as a result of fear over Coronavirus, COVID-19. In a statement today, Ultra made the news official that the Miami festival won’t be taking place in 2020.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that The City of Miami has issued an official directive requiring that the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival, originally scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22, 2020 will be postponed to March 26, 27 and 28, 2021,” reads the festival’s statement. “Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, it is impossible for the City to provide access to Bayfront Park at this time.”

Miami officials spoke about this at a press conference this morning. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said via Rolling Stone, “We are emphasizing to the public that this decision is not a cause for alarm, but rather that we are doing it in an abundance of caution.” Along with suspending Ultra, Suarez also announced that Miami’s annual Carnival celebration, Calle Ocho, would also be canceled.

Suarez noted that the CDC’s current guidelines recommend postponing gatherings of over 25,000 people.

Ultra ticket holders will get an email Monday with next steps.