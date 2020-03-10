Vinyl Sales Soar 42% In Discogs 2019 Year End Report

via Discogs

Discogs has released its 2019 year-end report, which gives us a glimpse into the physical music market. As a massive global marketplace, the report offers insight into how vinyl and other physical formats are doing.

Vinyl has surged on the platform, up 42.4% from 8,160,045 sales in 2018, to 11,620,132 in 2019. A larger trend we are seeing is the decline of CD sales, which was also felt on Discogs, which dropped 20%. Cassettes only rose about 5%, but in total sales increased 33.69% from 10,912,527 to 14,5889,066.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

va Discogs

The most popular releases were the classics like Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon, Abbey Road or Led Zeppelin II. There were five items that sold for over $7,000 in 2019, including The Beatles Love Me Do, which sold for $9,102.

via Discogs

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The most popular genres sold in the Discogs Marketplace are Rock, Electronic, and Funk/Soul. However, both Pop (+17.73%) and Jazz (+18.45%) genres have seen a large year-over-year increase in sales.

via Discogs

Read the full report here.