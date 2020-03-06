Watch RÜFÜS Du Sol's Epic New Live Album 'Live From Joshua Tree'

Alex George

RÜFÜS Du Sol has released their new live album, Live From Joshua Tree. The album is available now on streaming services and can be viewed in 4K on YouTube.

The set was filmed in Joshua Tree with the trio surrounded by small lights and a camera crew. The video opens with the surrounding scenery as the sun starts to dip down below the horizon. The band comes into focus as they open with a new unreleased track “Valley of the Yuccas,” which feels like a set opener. The rest of the live album includes songs from their past three LPs SOLACE, BLOOM and ATLAS.

Watch the full video below, including the fitting inclusion of “Desert Night” as the sun finally goes down. They add a little extra pizazz on the tracks, especially with drums to liven them up.

“We wanted to make something we could be proud of, something you can watch alone on your couch in the afternoon, or with a group of friends before you go out,” explains the band. They continue, remarking this is “something that also wouldn’t be out of place on a TV at someone’s house after the rave. Hopefully it lives in one of these worlds for you this weekend.”

Stream it now and pick up your copy here, though watching the video is the best experience for this.

1. Valley of the Yuccas (Live from Joshua Tree) [Unreleased]

2. Eyes (Live from Joshua Tree) [Taken From Solace]

3. New Sky (Live from Joshua Tree) [Taken From Solace]

4. Desert Night (Live from Joshua Tree) [Taken From Atlas]

5. Solace (Live from Joshua Tree) [Taken From Solace]

6. Underwater (Live from Joshua Tree) [Taken From Solace]

7. Innerbloom (Live from Joshua Tree) [Taken From Bloom]

8. No Place (Live from Joshua Tree) [Taken From Solace]