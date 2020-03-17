Work From Home: Korg, Moog Release Music Making Apps For Free

moog subsequent via Moog

As the world transitions to working from home due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of how the music business operates and how people make music will be upended. With the revenue from live performances gone as well, that means making music takes priority as people will hopefully consume and download more music over the next several months. Moog and Korg are helping musicians out by making the iOS versions of the Minimoog Model D and the Korg Kaossilator available to download for free.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Moog has made their Minimoog Model D iOS app for iPhone and iPad available for free. It looks to channel the sound of the Minimoog into an app you can use on your devices. Download the app here.

Korg, has done the same for its Kaossilator apps for iOS and Android.

"Schools, workplaces, and meetings worldwide have been requested to close by their respective governments and so many people are studying and working from home," Korg wrote on its website. "To help you with a musical way to occupy your mind we have decided to make the Kaossilator app for iOS and Android free of charge for a limited time (iOS version: through March 31, 2020. Android version: From March 13 to March 20, 2020).”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Get to work on making some great music to lift spirits in this terrible time.