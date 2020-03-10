Yaeji Details New Mixtape 'WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던,' Shares Colorful, Fun Animated "Waking Up Down" Video

Yaeji Outside Lands 2019 Will Houston

Yaeji has announced a new mixtape that will arrive next month. The mixtape titled WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 was produced over the past two years and comes loaded with collaborations alongside the likes of London producer Shy One and Tokyo DJ and producer YonYon, Nappy Nina, Lil Fayo and others.

"[The project] is so much about friendship, family, gratitude and support—support that I've felt, that I've given, and that we all share," Yaeji says.

The help push the project, she has released the fun animated video for “Waking Up Down” where she and her baller dog go try to solve life’s many mysteries like working out, getting money and more.

The video was produced by Studio Yatta and features creative direction/illustration by Annie Zhao in addition to character design by Yaeji herself.

Yaeji’s mixtape will be released on April 2 via XL Recordings. See the tracklist below.

WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던:

01 MY IMAGINATION 상상

02 WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던

03 IN PLACE 그 자리 그대로

04 WHEN I GROW UP

05 MONEY CAN’T BUY [ft. Nappy Nina]

06 FREE INTERLUDE [ft. Lil Fayo, trenchcoat and Sweet Pea]

07 SPELL 주문 [ft. YonYon and G.L.A.M.]

08 WAKING UP DOWN

09 IN THE MIRROR 거울

10 THE TH1NG [ft. Victoria Sin and Shy One]

11 THESE DAYS 요즘

12 NEVER SETTLING DOWN