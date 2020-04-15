The 15 Best House Tracks of April 2020

House music that's actually meant to be enjoyed in your own home!

Hot Since 82 Mitch Payne

It's been a month since we launched the first ever house chart post quarantine so it's pretty baffling that another house chart is being launched into your homes for possibly another month of solitude. Not to worry though, many of the tunes her will wrap around you like a warm blanket and keep you comfort during these dark times.

1. "DREAMERS" - IVORY [INNERVISIONS]

"Dreamers" by Italian producer, Ivory isn't just that brilliant tune which helped Dixon close his recent livestream. It's an absolutely magical dance track deserving of the highest honor you could possibly bestow upon a piece of dance music. 10/10 if you ask me.

2. "TECHCREEP (CHRISTIAN BURKHARDT REMIX)" - RICK WADE [MOTEUR VILLE MUSIQUE]

Detroit house legend, Rick Wade is still bangin' 'em out with the best of them and his most recent release, "Techcreep" makes that quite evident. His original is so deep and subtle. Quite honestly, no one can touch him. Although, Christian Burkhardt's version comes pretty close. It's crunchier though and it bangs just a little harder

3. "MAKE UP" - HOT SINCE 82 [KNEE DEEP IN SOUND]

It seems like just yesterday when Daley Padley exploded onto the scene with his Hot Since 82 moniker back in 2012. Shortly thereafter, he established his Knee Deep In Sound imprint which now sees the 100th release! Hot Since is the guest of honor of course and the tune is this one titled, "Make Up" which expertly slices and dices the house classic, "Gypsy Woman" over the top of a modern house track that would would theoretically be absolutely large in clubland.

4. "HAZY HOUSE VOL. 1" - SEB WILDBLOOD [AMT]

If you were smart enough to catch the Seb Wildblood's Essential Mix last week, your ears were treated to this pretty little dance nugget titled, "Hazy House" by the main man himself.

5. "DISCKO" - PITTO [HEIST RECORDINGS]

With just three E.P.s under his belt over the last two years, Pitto is somewhat of a rarity. Not only that, he's also a bit unconventional as well considering his latest release on Heist Recordings which has this left of center disco track he's misspelled in the most playful way.

6. "EYES OF MY MIND" - AXEL BOMAN [STUDIO BARNHUS]

Axel Boman's nine minute epic, "Eyes Of My Mind" is just amazing. It's bouncing melody will hypnotize you while your mind escapes to a far-off place that probably doesn't resemble your living room.

7. "INTERNATIONAL WAFTER" - ADAM PITS [COASTAL HAZE]

UK producer, Adam Pits is deserving of some recognition thanks to this downright, cool house track that I could most certainly imagine myself grooving to on the moon.

8. "JETENDRA" - SUPER FLU [MONABERRY]

Continuing their tradition of excellence, the duo known as Super Flu return to their own imprint with a pair of tunes to show off including the title tune which we think is deserving of very high praise.

9. "DJ'S TAKE CONTROL (SNAZZY TRAXX GARAGE RE-LICK)" - SL2 [FREE DOWNLOAD]

SL2's "DJ's Take Control" was an absolute rave anthem back in the golden era and London-based producer, Stevie B was kind enough to give it a four on the floor update. Not to mention, it's a free download!

10. "CLAVEL" - ISSAC [LAST NIGHT ON EARTH]

Mexican producer, Issac makes a splashing debut on Last Night On Earth with four outstanding tracks including this very title tune, "Clavel." Careful, the emotions run high on this one.

11. "SOLAR SAIL" - DAVI [TRYBESOF]

L.A. based producer, DAVI unleashed a phenomenal two-tracker this month on TRYBESof and the tune, "Solar Sail" is proudly flying the flag.

12. "ABDUCTION" - ENZO SIRAGUSA & MICHAEL JAMES [FUSE LONDON]

Fuse London boss, Enzo Siragusa linked up with Zoo Project resident, Michael James for a trio of tunes including this oddly titled floor jam. Or, shall I say, living-room jam.

13. "EVERYTHING YOU SAY (SAISON REMIX)" - ANOTR [PIV]

ANOTR makes a very well-deserved debut on PIV with three outstanding floor jams and two remixes of the tunes including this particular jammy by London-based duo, Saison. Pure house music to the core!

14. "RETPOID" - ANOTR [PIV]

Second in the chart from ANOTR's Retpoid Meetings E.P. is another classic house inspired tune reminiscent of MAW's best days.

15. "TUNNEL VISION (DURANTE REMIX)" - JERRO FEAT. KAUF [ANJUNADEEP]

Jerro's "Tunnel Vision" was previously featured on the 11th edition of Anjunadeep earlier this year but with a beautiful remix by L.A. based producer, Durante it now has its' own release.

Stream April's best house music uninterrupted via the playlist below: