The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of April 2020

The very best progressive house tracks for the month including tracks from Issac, Emi Galvin, Gux Jimenez and more.

While the dance floors may be empty this month, the music continues forward with no lack in energy and quality. Take a dive into these tracks and crank up your stereo.

1. "IT'S AN EXTREME LIFE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ISSAC [LAST NIGHT ON EARTH]

Stepping up next on the prolific Last Night On Earth label is rising Mexican talent Issac. Having been supported in the past by label founder Sasha, Guy Gerber and Dixon (to name just a few), it’s no surprise to see his hypnotic dancefloor tracks being released on LNOE. "It’s An Extreme Life" delivers more complex rhythms, where layers of recurrent guitar scratches congregate amongst twinkling bell sounds and trippy, glitched out drum tops. The ten-minute composition builds gradually up to a minimalistic breakdown that exposes the harmonic rhythms of the track’s epicenter.

2. "CRABO (ORIGINAL MIX)" - EMI GALVAN [THE SOUNDGARDEN]

Consistently releasing solid tracks, Emi Galvan returns to Nick Warren's label The Soundgarden with his latest entitled "Crabo." High energy and building tension make this monster track stand out and pull the listener around pitch bending melodies.

3. "EL INICIO (ORIGINAL MIX)" - GUX JIMENEZ [CLUBSONICA RECORDS]

The latest release from Clubsonica Records welcomes back Colombian artist Gux Jimenez with his first project of 2020 presenting "El Inicio."

4. "INTO THE AURA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - B.A.X. [SOUND AVENUE]

The latest release from Madloch’s Sound Avenue imprint welcomes Vietnamese artist B.A.X. back to the label for one of the most creative projects of his career - Serenade to Earth EP. The track "Into the Aura" delivers the listener into beautifully rhythmic soundscapes.

5. "LIGHT YEAR (EWAN RILL REMIX)" - MIDNIGHT TRAFFIC [MANGO ALLEY]

From north-western Russia, Ewan Rill creates a new vision with dark intensity that pervades the deep space of echoing bassline patterns on his remix of "Light Year" by Midnight Traffic. A star-field of twinkling lights sonically reflected in delayed synth notes fade into the distance, colliding occasionally in reverberated openness. Power and clarity represented in mathematical precision through space and time.

6. "ARIA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - HERMANEZ & ERAN AVINER [EDGE]

Groovy and emotive in equal measure, it rounds out what is an exceptional collection of music from Hermanez and Eran Aviner, one which sees the duo's creative synergy continue to grow.

7. "ANALOGIA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - AROUND US [MNL]

Dutch duo Around Us makes their debut on MNL with this excellent original delivering lush and building arpeggiated synth lines over a nice groove.

8. "REMEMBER THE FUTURE (SAHAR Z & INTERAXXIS REMIX)" - CREATIVE CULTURE [MOONPHASE]

Sahar Z & Interaxxis deliver an excellent remix of the Creative Culture original "Remember the Future" a progressive rhythm building up from the word go with running hats & suspense stings supported by deep bass sounds. The arrangement keeps building up with no relief till it breaks down temporarily only to pick up more powerful than before, making it an apt peak time track.

9. "LUMINISM (IMRAN KHAN REMIX)" - JULIAN NATES [PARTICLES]

Reworking the title track original by Julian Nates, the trademark percussive phrase of "Luminism" opens proceedings alongside an intricate groove carved by Imran Khan. New motifs shine through as Khan's production talent is in full evidence with a plethora of new production material that takes the essence of the original and takes it on a new sonic voyage of discovery. Over its 10-minute duration, layers of sound melt into the complex rhythmic structure to create another high-class sonic interpretation.

10. "GRASS WALKING (KARMON REMIX)" - JAAP LIGHTHART [SONGSPIRE RECORDS]

Jaap Lighthart makes his debut release on Songspire Records and gets a nicely complimenting remix by Karmon. He takes it into a more club oriented direction, balancing on the edge of the hypnotic and obscure, he perfectly shows again why he's one of the label's favorite producers.

11. "CHASING REALITY (ORIGINAL MIX)" - JULIAN RODRIGUEZ & CRYPTIC REALMS [TYP3 RECORDS]

Julian Rodriguez & Cryptic Realms join Typ3 Records with their beautiful progressive house masterpiece entitled "Chasing Reality."

12. "MY OWN TIME (MISS MONIQUE REMIX)" - DARIN EPSILON & ALICE ROSE [PERSPECTIVES DIGITAL]

"My Own Time" was a landmark moment in Darin Epsilon's legendary career which features the vocal talents of Alice Rose. 5 years later, Ukrainian sensation Miss Monique makes her Perspectives Digital debut with a standout remix of "My Own Time."

13. "ELEVATE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SONIC UNION, FORNIVA, ELEVEN SINS [SELADOR]

Dave Seaman's label Selador brings a various artists release full of solid tracks including this massive new track "Elevate" from Sonic Union, Forniva, and Eleven Sins.

14. "BALTIC PEARL (IVANSHEE REMIX)" - TELEPORT-X, MONOGRAPH [DEEPWIBE UNDERGROUND]

Ivanshee crafts a dance focused remix of "Baltic Pearl" from Teleport-X and Monograph that really takes you on an auditory journey.

15. "INBORN (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ERDI IRMAK [SONGSPIRE RECORDS]

Erdi Irmak is back on Songspire Records with an EP full of melodic joy to just close your eyes and dream away.

Stream the whole chart here: