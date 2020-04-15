The 15 Best Tech-House Tracks Of March 2020

We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

March of 2020 was the month where the music industry suffered an unexpected change due to a world pandemic. Clubs were shut down; music festivals were postponed; parties were canceled, and as a result of a highly advised social distancing, bedroom live sets became a trend. Amid these dreadful times, plenty of tech house tracks were released to comfort and cheer things up a bit. We have selected the best 15 tech house tracks for you to listen and dance to in your comfort zone.

1. “Caravan” - CASSIMM [Club Sweat]

Cassimm goes to Club Sweat records with a superb summer-vibe tune. The new release is elegant, groovy and delivers a great vibe to the dancefloor.

2.“Somebody” - Sovax [Dusty Nose]

Label boss Sovax brings to Dusty Nose records a wistful track that will set the mood for a trip to the past.

3. “Shake It” - Bontan [DFTD]

Bontan makes his solo debut on DFTD with "Shake It." A mesmerizing track that drives with melodic sounds accompanied by a punchy chorus, is sure to get house heads on the dancefloor.

4. “Freek U (Housequake 2020 Rework)” - Bon Garcon [Altra Moda Music]

The Housequake duo give a tech-house vibe to the old classic hit “Freek U” by Bon Garcon.

5. “Freak (Matthias Tanzmann Remix)” - CamelPhat, Cari Golden [Moon Harbour]

The British duo, CamelPhat, join Cari Golden to debut their tech-house track on Moon Harbor Recordings. The release comes with a remix from Moon Harbor Recordings’ head honcho, Matthias Tanzmann.

6. “Tecky Dream (Audiojack Remix)” - Junior Jack, Pat BDS [Adesso Music]

Audiojack gets on remix duties of the smashing track “Techy Dream” by Junior Jack and Pat BDS on Adesso Music.

7. “Enough” - Monoky [Basica Recordings]

John Monoky delivers a great two track EP on Basica Recordings. The EP is essential for those who are seeking a high energy, sexy, and techie beats.

8. “Everything” - Armand Pena, Caitlin Rose [Subliminal]

“Everything” by Armand Pena and Caitlin Rose is one of the highlighted tracks of Subliminal’s latest compilation, Subliminal Miami 2020 mixed By Erick Morillo.

9. “Babyface” - Huxley [REALM Records]

Huxley makes his return to Gorgon City’s REALM label with the new single “Babyface.” The latest release is sure to cause a stir on the dancefloor.

10. “Closer” - Product of Us, Will Mac [Cheeky Trax]

Product of Us is a UK-Irish project, who joined forces with Ibiza-based DJ/producer Will Mac to produce a shuffling tech-house tune. “Closer” rolls with a groove that you can not stop to dance in the full track.

11. “Back Again” - David Aurel [Hive Audio]

David Aurel is back at Hive Audio to unleashes another heavyweight groove affair assembled in his studio. The new EP titled We Got Time delivers a sexy vibe tune ready to rock any dancefloor.

12. “Less Ordinary” - Liz Cass, Jansons [Classic Music Company]

Classic Music Company welcomes Jansons with “Less Ordinary.” The Dj and producer continues to prove himself as an adept and agile tune-maker, enlisting Liz Cass to provide the uniquely hypnotic vocal.

13. “Trip To Asia” - Rone White, Rowen Clark [Time Has Changed Records]

The French label Time Has Changed bring a superb new Ep. named Trip to Asia. The leading track by Rone white and Rowen Clark is a pure dancefloor banger, accompanied by dope remixes of Pepe Mateo.

14. “Groove Train” - Two Slice [Low:Res]

UK duo, Two Slice goes a bit deeper with their new Groove Train EP. The package that carries deep, tech, and heavy bass cuts will surely be a stand out gem in the upcoming spring/summer season.

15. “Inner Voice” - SUSIO, Ofier [Hood Politics Records]

Keeping on into some deeper cuts, "Inner Voice" is another deep groove infected single crafted by Ofier and Susio, released on California's underground label Hood Politics Records.

Stream the whole list here: