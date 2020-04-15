The 15 Best Tech-House Tracks Of March 2020
March of 2020 was the month where the music industry suffered an unexpected change due to a world pandemic. Clubs were shut down; music festivals were postponed; parties were canceled, and as a result of a highly advised social distancing, bedroom live sets became a trend. Amid these dreadful times, plenty of tech house tracks were released to comfort and cheer things up a bit. We have selected the best 15 tech house tracks for you to listen and dance to in your comfort zone.
1. “Caravan” - CASSIMM [Club Sweat]
Cassimm goes to Club Sweat records with a superb summer-vibe tune. The new release is elegant, groovy and delivers a great vibe to the dancefloor.
2.“Somebody” - Sovax [Dusty Nose]
Label boss Sovax brings to Dusty Nose records a wistful track that will set the mood for a trip to the past.
3. “Shake It” - Bontan [DFTD]
Bontan makes his solo debut on DFTD with "Shake It." A mesmerizing track that drives with melodic sounds accompanied by a punchy chorus, is sure to get house heads on the dancefloor.
4. “Freek U (Housequake 2020 Rework)” - Bon Garcon [Altra Moda Music]
The Housequake duo give a tech-house vibe to the old classic hit “Freek U” by Bon Garcon.
5. “Freak (Matthias Tanzmann Remix)” - CamelPhat, Cari Golden [Moon Harbour]
The British duo, CamelPhat, join Cari Golden to debut their tech-house track on Moon Harbor Recordings. The release comes with a remix from Moon Harbor Recordings’ head honcho, Matthias Tanzmann.
6. “Tecky Dream (Audiojack Remix)” - Junior Jack, Pat BDS [Adesso Music]
Audiojack gets on remix duties of the smashing track “Techy Dream” by Junior Jack and Pat BDS on Adesso Music.
7. “Enough” - Monoky [Basica Recordings]
John Monoky delivers a great two track EP on Basica Recordings. The EP is essential for those who are seeking a high energy, sexy, and techie beats.
8. “Everything” - Armand Pena, Caitlin Rose [Subliminal]
“Everything” by Armand Pena and Caitlin Rose is one of the highlighted tracks of Subliminal’s latest compilation, Subliminal Miami 2020 mixed By Erick Morillo.
9. “Babyface” - Huxley [REALM Records]
Huxley makes his return to Gorgon City’s REALM label with the new single “Babyface.” The latest release is sure to cause a stir on the dancefloor.
10. “Closer” - Product of Us, Will Mac [Cheeky Trax]
Product of Us is a UK-Irish project, who joined forces with Ibiza-based DJ/producer Will Mac to produce a shuffling tech-house tune. “Closer” rolls with a groove that you can not stop to dance in the full track.
11. “Back Again” - David Aurel [Hive Audio]
David Aurel is back at Hive Audio to unleashes another heavyweight groove affair assembled in his studio. The new EP titled We Got Time delivers a sexy vibe tune ready to rock any dancefloor.
12. “Less Ordinary” - Liz Cass, Jansons [Classic Music Company]
Classic Music Company welcomes Jansons with “Less Ordinary.” The Dj and producer continues to prove himself as an adept and agile tune-maker, enlisting Liz Cass to provide the uniquely hypnotic vocal.
13. “Trip To Asia” - Rone White, Rowen Clark [Time Has Changed Records]
The French label Time Has Changed bring a superb new Ep. named Trip to Asia. The leading track by Rone white and Rowen Clark is a pure dancefloor banger, accompanied by dope remixes of Pepe Mateo.
14. “Groove Train” - Two Slice [Low:Res]
UK duo, Two Slice goes a bit deeper with their new Groove Train EP. The package that carries deep, tech, and heavy bass cuts will surely be a stand out gem in the upcoming spring/summer season.
15. “Inner Voice” - SUSIO, Ofier [Hood Politics Records]
Keeping on into some deeper cuts, "Inner Voice" is another deep groove infected single crafted by Ofier and Susio, released on California's underground label Hood Politics Records.