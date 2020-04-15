A Day Of Quarantine With 4B

4B lets us know how he is passing the time in quarantine.

4B Derek Bahn

We are not happy to bring you this new series. The fewer of these we do, the better because it means the pandemic has been beaten. Every day seems to blend in with another, slowly making ourselves feel out of touch with the things that make us happy. It can be tough undoubtedly, but we can all do this. We are all in this together, no matter who you are. Everyone is doing what they can to stay positive, happy, hopeful, and most importantly healthy. Everyone is doing something different to pass the time too. We are launching A Day In Quarantine to provide some insight into what DJs and producers are doing at home.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Right before all this started, 4B just released his music video for "Lucid" out on Ultra Records. Today, we will be kicking off the series the Jersey boy. No different then anyone else, he too is bunkered down in his house ready for this whole pandemic to be over. Here is what DJ 4B has been up to these past few weeks under lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1. Where are you quarantining right now? Is this your home or home away from home? What do you like most about it?

I’m home in LA, but my studio is right around the corner, so luckily I’m pretty set up.

2. What type of food are you cooking and making? What is your favorite thing to eat?

Every Sunday we do family dinner. Meatballs, eggplant parm, the whole 9 yards. Usually, we have a ton of friends over but since this started I’ve been going live on Instagram showing people how to make the classics, talking about what I’m working on / listening to, and answering fan questions. It's at 5 pm PST, calling it Sunday Sauce.

3. Are you with friends or family? Alone? Who are you bunkering down with?

Home with my girlfriend, my buddy Damien & most importantly my Frenchie Cuatro.

4. Are you gaming? Are exercising (if so how)? Are you listening to music or making it? What TV or movies are you watching? What does your day consist of in this new "world" we live in?

Working on a lot of music, and getting in on Twitch gaming (@DJ4B if you want to see what we’re up to there.) Went through Tiger King pretty quickly. I’ve been live streaming sets a couple of times a week, Tuesday 3:45 pm pacific on Mad Decent’s Twitch account and Thursday at 7 pm on my Instagram I’m doing Jerz-Days, all Jersey club.

5. What songs or artists are you listening to right now? Can you share a track or musician you are jamming out to?

Been digging and going back to grab some inspiration from a lot of 90s records lately.